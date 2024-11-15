Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:CTS FY2026 Earnings

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTS. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.20 to C$5.20 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CTS opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.45. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$702.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,684.31. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.50%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

