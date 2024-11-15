Brookline Capital Management Comments on BIOX Q4 Earnings

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $403.50 million, a P/E ratio of 330.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% during the third quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,277 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

