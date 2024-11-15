Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

