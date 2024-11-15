Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $389.40.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

