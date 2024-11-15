Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.93.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
