Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after buying an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Constellium by 170.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 26,490.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Down 2.9 %

CSTM stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.