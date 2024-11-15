Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

