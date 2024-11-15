Craig Hallum Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $32.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLFS. TD Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,412.40. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $656,330. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

