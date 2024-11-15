Critical Comparison: Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) versus Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% Tenable -6.82% -6.21% -1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Duos Technologies Group and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tenable 0 5 11 1 2.76

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenable has a consensus target price of $50.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Tenable”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $5.64 million 5.37 -$6.86 million ($1.66) -2.37 Tenable $798.71 million 6.28 -$78.28 million ($0.51) -81.84

Duos Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duos Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenable beats Duos Technologies Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities. The company also offers Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

