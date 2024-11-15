Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,092 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.57 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

