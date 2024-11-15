Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 0.4 %

XPO stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

