Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.71 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

