Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 76.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 73.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,100,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

