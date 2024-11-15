Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

