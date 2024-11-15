Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

