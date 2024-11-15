Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $394.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $421.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

