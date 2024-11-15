Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.
Cryoport announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 49.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
