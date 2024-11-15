DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

