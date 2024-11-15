Desjardins Has Pessimistic Outlook of TELUS FY2025 Earnings

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. TELUS has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,218,000 after purchasing an additional 602,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after buying an additional 387,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,330,000 after buying an additional 1,438,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.19%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.