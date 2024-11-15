Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JPM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $681.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.