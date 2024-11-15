Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

GRF stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,672.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,811.75. The trade was a 2.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 7,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,705 in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.