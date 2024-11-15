Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
GRF stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.26.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
