Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,302 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,486.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,403,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,537,603.91. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

(Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.