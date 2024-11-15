Emerson Electric Submits Proposal to Acquire Aspen Technology; Explores Strategic Alternatives for Safety & Productivity Segment

On November 5, 2024, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) issued a current report, stating that it had submitted a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. at a price of $240 per share in cash. This proposal is conditioned upon the approval by a special committee of AspenTech’s board of directors, composed of independent and disinterested directors. Emerson also disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential cash sale, for its Safety & Productivity segment.

Get alerts:

While there is no certainty regarding the timing, manner, or terms of any definitive agreement related to the proposal or the potential divestiture of the Safety & Productivity segment, Emerson noted that they do not plan to provide further updates until a definitive agreement is reached or unless additional disclosure is deemed necessary. A copy of the press release containing details of the proposal was filed as Exhibit 99.1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Emerson also shared an investor presentation related to the proposal and the Safety & Productivity segment on the same day, which was filed as Exhibit 99.2. The company highlighted that the proposed transactions are intended to streamline operations, enhance shareholder value, and align with the company’s strategic direction. Additionally, Emerson revealed plans to increase the return of capital to shareholders, including a significant stock repurchase program in fiscal year 2025.

The company’s forward-looking statements emphasized the risks and uncertainties associated with these potential transactions and advised investors to exercise caution when considering related information. Emerson indicated a commitment to providing additional information as necessary via filings with the SEC.

This proposal signifies Emerson Electric’s strategic move to further solidify its presence in the industrial automation and technology space, potentially reshaping its portfolio in the upcoming period. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further developments as they unfold based on filings with the SEC.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Emerson Electric’s 8K filing here.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More