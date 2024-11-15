Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

