Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Viking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Price Performance

Viking stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.