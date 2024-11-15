Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 1,140 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,414 shares of company stock worth $7,248,206. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.3 %

LII opened at $617.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.28 and its 200-day moving average is $557.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.34 and a 52-week high of $653.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

