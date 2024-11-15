Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 31,200 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,698,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of TGTX opened at $30.85 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -308.45 and a beta of 2.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.