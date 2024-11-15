Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.