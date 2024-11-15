Entropy Technologies LP Has $697,000 Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after buying an additional 211,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after buying an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $90.71 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

