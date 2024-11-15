Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 14.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.30.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

