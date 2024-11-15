Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 18,630 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 262.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

