Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 104.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Shares of SN opened at $101.28 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

