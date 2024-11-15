Entropy Technologies LP Sells 2,200 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MMYT opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $113.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

