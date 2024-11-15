Entropy Technologies LP Sells 8,591 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $2,860,902. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.3 %

NDAQ stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $80.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

