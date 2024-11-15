Entropy Technologies LP Takes $719,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Boot Barn by 52.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

