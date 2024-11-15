ESL Trust Services LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ESL Trust Services LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $241.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $681.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

