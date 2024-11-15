Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

EVAX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.24.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.24% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

