Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Evolus worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolus by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Evolus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 955,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evolus Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $752.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
