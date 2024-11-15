Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Evolus worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolus by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Evolus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 955,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $752.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evolus

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.