Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extendicare N/A N/A N/A Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Extendicare pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Extendicare pays out -185.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extendicare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sienna Senior Living has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.37%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Extendicare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Extendicare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extendicare N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -27.56 Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -18.35

Extendicare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sienna Senior Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sienna Senior Living beats Extendicare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties. It operates through the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Markham, Canada.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

