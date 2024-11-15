Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Enters Exclusive Strategic Licensing Agreement with Grow Fandor

On November 13, 2024, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced the signing of an exclusive strategic licensing agreement with Grow Fandor Inc. This collaboration is set to bring new growth opportunities for the company. Faraday Future, a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, disclosed that Grow Fandor will be its exclusive licensee for ecosystem products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Grow Fandor will have exclusive licensing rights to utilize the FF and Faraday X (FX) brands for certain ecosystem products, handling everything from design and development to sales and operations. Additionally, Faraday Future will benefit financially through an annual license fee and royalties from the sales of these branded products.

The anticipated economic benefits for Faraday Future include a royalty fee calculated as a percentage of the annual net profit from FF and FX ecosystem products or a percentage of the net sales revenue from all relevant brand ecosystem products. This agreement positions Faraday Future to explore revenue streams beyond traditional vehicle manufacturing, potentially enhancing global brand recognition.

YT Jia, the majority shareholder of Grow Fandor, also made a significant move by gifting nearly 60% of his shares in Grow Fandor to Faraday Future, making the company a significant shareholder with a 10% ownership stake. This strategic collaboration represents a significant step towards expanding Faraday Future’s revenue sources and establishing a stronger foothold in the consumer products sector.

Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of Faraday Future, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, highlighting the potential growth opportunities it presents. The collaboration with Grow Fandor enables Faraday Future to diversify its revenue streams and enhance its market presence.

Both companies foresee the agreement as a mutually beneficial pact that will drive growth and success on multiple fronts. This move not only promises to bolster Faraday Future’s position in the market but also indicates a new chapter for the company’s continued expansion beyond traditional boundaries.

The text of the complete press release, outlining the terms and details of the exclusive strategic licensing agreement, can be found in Exhibit 99.1 of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s recent SEC filing.

