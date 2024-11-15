Financial Survey: Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) vs. The Competition

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Gamer Pakistan $733.00 -$2.05 million -0.11
Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.67 billion $13.24 million -42.77

Gamer Pakistan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87%
Gamer Pakistan Competitors -16.31% -2.73% -4.79%

Summary

Gamer Pakistan peers beat Gamer Pakistan on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

