FY2025 EPS Estimate for Inter Parfums Reduced by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.39. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after buying an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,328,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

