FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bowlero Boosted by Noble Financial

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bowlero in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 205,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 201.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,603 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

