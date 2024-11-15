FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Galiano Gold Issued By Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.20 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $373.85 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 23,881,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after buying an additional 5,961,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Galiano Gold by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Galiano Gold by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 614,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Galiano Gold by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 815,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

