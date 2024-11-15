FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:WPM Increased by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$83.42 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$94.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

