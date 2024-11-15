FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Myomo Issued By HC Wainwright

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Myomo in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Get Myomo alerts:

MYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Myomo Stock Up 2.3 %

MYO opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $146.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Myomo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.