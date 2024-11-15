Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.3 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

NYSE GFI opened at $13.73 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $462,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $85,326,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $9,260,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,656,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.