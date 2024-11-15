HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of AVDL FY2027 Earnings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 92.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVDL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $353,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,264,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

