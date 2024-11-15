HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cibus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Cibus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cibus

Cibus Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Cibus

CBUS stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cibus by 16.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,913,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 566,328 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Swan Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.