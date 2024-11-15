HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

BOLT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. FMR LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 630,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

