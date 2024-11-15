HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance
BOLT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
